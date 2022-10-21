Gotham Knights is now available for consoles and PC

Gotham Knights, the new open-world, third-person action RPG from Warner Bros. Games and DC, is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal, the game ses players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death.

From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious foes in epic confrontations, players will tackle an array of challenges as they evolve into their own version of the Dark Knight.