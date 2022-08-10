Gotham Knights – new Red Hood character trailer released

Warner Bros. Games and DC have released a new Red Hood character trailer for upcoming open-world, third-person action RPG, Gotham Knights which is due to launch worldwide on October 25th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal, Gotham Knights sees players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death.

The new video features all-new gameplay and custom cutscenes of Red Hood, also known as Jason Todd.

An intense vigilante with a short fuse, Red Hood is a highly trained marksman and hard-hitting, hand-to-hand fighter who’s reached the peak of human strength, making him an expert in both ranged and melee combat.

After his violent death and subsequent resurrection in the Lazarus Pit, Red Hood gained the ability to harness mystical powers that aid him in battle and allow him to propel his body through the air to traverse the city.

Despite his complicated past, Red Hood has reconciled with the Batman Family and is committed to using non-lethal combat methods to protect Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death.