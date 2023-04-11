Grand National market movers following the 2023 Cheltenham Festival 

Image: Pixabay

With the 2023 Cheltenham Festival been and gone, attention is very quickly turning to Aintree in Merseyside for this year’s renewal of the Grand National — which will run from 13-15 April, with the showpiece race taking centre stage on the final day.

The early entries are in, the weights have been allocated by the handicapper and the ante-post market is constantly fluctuating. The recent Cheltenham Festival has had its part to play in the Grand National betting odds shifting, so let’s take a look at some of the movement following the four-day extravaganza.

Corach Rambler – 16/1 to 7/1

A 16/1 shot for the National prior to heading to Prestbury Park, Corach Rambler’s season to date has been all about getting him primed for the Aintree contest — and after finishing fifth and fourth at his previous outings at Carlisle and Newbury, he has potentially hit form at the right time by defending his Ultima Handicap Chase title at the Festival.

The Lucinda Russell-trained horse is now the 7/1 favourite for the National and would be the first British-trained horse since the Scottish handler herself won the 2017 renewal with One For Arthur.

Gaillard Du Mesnil – 16/1 to 10/1

Another horse slashed from 16s, Gaillard Du Mesnil is now as short as 10/1 thanks to his maiden Festival success this year. The Joe Donnelly-owned horse finished second in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle and third in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase in 2021 and 2022 respectively, but finally won in the National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Novices’ Chase last month.

That sets the Grade 1 winner up nicely for a tilt at Aintree and Willie Mullins will be keen to add a second National title to his long list of honours as his last and only win in the race came with Hedgehunter way back in 2005. He rates this horse’s chances as well.

“Gaillard Du Mesnil (11st) is a novice in name, (but) he’s a second-season novice.” Mullins said back in February. “He eventually broke his maiden at Christmas, winning a three-mile Grade One novice at Leopardstown and that’s good form.

“He jumps and stays and will probably go to Cheltenham first and, all being well, have a good crack at the National after that.”

Mr Incredible – 25/1 to 12/1

Speaking of Mullins, the ten-time Cheltenham Festival top trainer has another solid shout in the top five of the Grand National betting with Mr Incredible. The seven-year-old was brought down on his first outing representing Closutton after switching from Henry de Bromhead’s yard, but has finished a respectable second and third at Warwick and Cheltenham since.

Delta Work – 20/1 to 14/1

Gigginstown House Stud have enjoyed Grand National success two times in the last four renewals, with the legendary Tiger Roll winning back-to-back editions in 2018 and 2019 respectively, and they have a fantastic chance with Delta Work.

Delta Work has won the last two Cross Country Chases at Prestbury Park and has experience over the Aintree fences — finishing third last year. He’ll carry slightly less weight this year as well, which could benefit him massively.

Cross Country second Galvin is also into 16s from 25/1 for Elliott, while Fury Road — another of Gigginstown House horse — has drifted from 20/1 to 25/1 after finishing ninth in the Ryanair Chase.