Grantchester star Tom Brittney to direct episode of latest series

Filming has begun on the seventh season of Grantchester, with star Tom Brittney announced to be directing an episode of the new run.

Joining Brittney and co-star Robson Green are regulars Tessa Peake-Jones, Al Weaver, Kacey Ainsworth, Oliver Dimsdale, Nick Brimble, Melissa Johns and Bradley Hall, plus guest stars Charlotte Ritchie, Ellora Torchia, Emma Cunniffe, Janie Dee, Philip Whitchurch, Rowena King, Anna Wilson-Jones, and Michael D. Xavier.

This series is set in the long hot summer of 1959 and wedding season is in full swing in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester.

As the Reverend Will Davenport unites happy couples in holy matrimony, Detective Inspective Geordie Keating is busy as ever investigating a range of local murder cases. With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone’s minds.

Brittney, who will direct episode three, said: “I’m thrilled to be back on set with my Grantchester family and back in our happy place.

“I’m also absolutely over the moon to be given the opportunity to direct an episode this series, it’s been a life ambition of mine and I can’t wait for the audience to see it (and also I can finally order Robson about!).”

Green added: “Great to be back in the world we all refer to as our ‘HAPPY PLACE.’ This new series is the best yet and is testament to the outstanding creative team that make this extraordinary, likeable, charming and entertaining tale what it is…Class!”

Executive Producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd said: “We are delighted to be returning to our beloved Grantchester for another series.

“Last series was shot in winter and we’re very pleased to once again be filming in what we hope will be a glorious summer. All the cast and crew are excited by Tom Brittney making his directorial debut – we know he will create a very entertaining episode.”