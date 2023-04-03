Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies debuts on Paramount+ this week

Photo: Paramount+

Paramount+ takes viewers back to the 1950s this week when Grease prequel Rise of the Pink Ladies debuts on the streaming service.

Set four years before the original movie, the series follows four fed-up outcasts who dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

The first two episodes will be available to stream in the US and Canada from April 6th and in the UK, Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France on April 7th. New episodes will then be available to stream weekly on Thursdays in the US and Canada and on Fridays in all other territories.

The series stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

How to watch Paramount+

Paramount+ costs £6.99 per month and is available as a standalone subscription via the web and apps for smart TVs and is also available through Amazon’s Prime Channels service for Prime Video customers. Access to the service is also included at no extra charge for Sky TV customers subscribing to Sky Cinema.