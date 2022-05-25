Green Lantern: Beware My Power is coming to Blu-ray in July

Green Lantern: Beware My Power, the latest DC Universe full-length animated movie, comes to DVD and Blu-ray on July 25th, and to Digital retailers on the following day.

Released by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the film finds recently discharged Marine sniper John Stewart is at a crossroads in his life, one which is only complicated by receiving an extraterrestrial ring which grants him the powers of the Green Lantern of Earth.

Unfortunately, the ring doesn’t come with instructions – but it does come with baggage, like a horde of interplanetary killers bent on eliminating every Green Lantern in the universe.

Now, with the aid of the light-hearted Green Arrow, Adam Strange and Hawkgirl, this reluctant soldier must journey into the heart of a galactic Rann/Thanagar war and somehow succeed where all other Green Lanterns have failed.

SAG Award-winning actor Aldis Hodge (Black Adam, One Night in Miami, City on a Hill) takes the title role as John Stewart/Green Lantern, closely supported by Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, The Man Who Fell To Earth, Pachinko) as Green Arrow.

Special Feature:

John Stewart: The Power and the Glory (New Featurette) – this documentary examines Stewart’s adventures on the printed page, the animated screen, popular culture and beyond, featuring all-new interviews with the creators, writers, artists, and performers who helped shape his legendary stories.