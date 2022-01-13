Green Planet augmented reality experience to open next month

A new augmented reality experience inspired by Sir David Attenborough’s latest BBC One series, The Green Planet, will open next month.

The free Green Planet Experience, created by Factory 42 with BBC Studios, sees visitors travel through six digitally enhanced worlds accompanied by a virtual Sir David.

Guests will enter the experience through a living rainforest complete with hundreds of tropical trees, plants and shrubs. Before entering the first of the digitally enhanced biomes, they’ll be given a smartphone device which will become their dynamic window into the world of plants.

With the magic of augmented reality and 5G technology, visitors will discover the world of plants on their timescale and from their perspective.

As Sir David explains: “You’ll see that plants can be as aggressive, competitive and dramatic as any living thing on the planet – and how they form intriguing relationships with animals. And you’ll discover why plants are so vital for the future of our planet. Your device is a window into a secret world.”

The experience is powered by EE’s 5G network and has involved scientists and horticultural experts at the Royal Botanic Gardens who’ve ensured every tree, leaf and flower guests experience is a scientifically accurate representation.

The Green Planet Experience runs from 11th February to 9th March 2022. Tickets can be booked at: TheGreenPlanetExperience.co.uk