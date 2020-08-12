Gstone Group and SNK announce retro gaming console

50 classic SNK NEOGEO games are getting a rerelease with the launch of a retro gaming console from Gstone Group and SNK.

The SNK NEOGEO MVSX will be released in North America in November 2020 – international plans have yet to be announced.

The console will include both the MVS arcade and the AES home versions of games from fan-favorite series like The King of Fighters, Metal Slug, Fatal Fury, Samurai Shodown, Art of Fighting and sports titles including Baseball Stars Professional and Top Player’s Golf.

The games are all housed within a stylish tabletop arcade with an attached base that has a 17-inch 4:3 LCD screen and has two-player support with analog joysticks and buttons.

Fans of the classic SNK NEOGEO MVS arcade machines are sure to love the tabletop arcade’s aesthetics as it’s decked out in red and white, has familiar button placements (such as the “SELECT GAME” button) and has its signature marquee showcasing beautiful box art for the most popular franchises of the 50 games.

Preorders for the SNK MVSX will begin September 2020. The tabletop arcade will officially launch in November 2020 under GStone Group’s UNICO brand. A base will also be available for sale which will transform the tabletop arcade into a nearly 5-foot-tall full-sized arcade cabinet