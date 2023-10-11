Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 reclaims top spot in UK sales chart 

(L-R): Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, and Karen Gillan as Nebula in Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Photo by Jessica Miglio. © 2023 MARVEL.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 has re-entered the UK’s Official Film Chart and gone straight to number 1 following a surge in physical sales. The film’s return pushes Barbie to Number 2 and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to Number 3.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem makes it chart debut and lands straight in at Number 4 while the live-action The Little Mermaid is back into the Top 5, finishing just ahead of fellow former chart-topper The Super Mario Bros. Movie (6).

A terrifying sequel is up next as Insidious: The Red Door makes its debut at Number 7. Rounding out the Top 10 this week is Fast X, down three (8), plus two DC Studios efforts, Blue Beetle (9) and The Flash (10) which both drop six places.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 11th October 2023