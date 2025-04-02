Guy Ritchie’s Fountain of Youth gets release date and first trailer

Image shows Eiza González, John Krasinski and Natalie Portman. Credit: Apple

John Krasinski and Natalie Portman star in this first trailer for Fountain of Youth, Guy Ritchie’s action-adventure movie coming to Apple TV+ on May 23rd.

The film follows two estranged siblings (Krasinski and Portman) who partner on a global quest to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. The pair must use all their knowledge of history to follow clues as they embark on an epic adventure that will change their lives and possibly lead to immortality.

Directed by Ritchie and written by James Vanderbilt, the film also stars Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo and Stanley Tucci.

Fountain of Youth was produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance, alongside Vinson Films and Vanderbilt’s Project X Entertainment.