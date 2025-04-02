Nintendo Switch 2 release date and price confirmed

Nintendo has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2, the successor to its popular hand-held gaming console, will retail in the UK for £395.

Set to go on sale on June 5th, the console will bring gamers a new range of Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games while also offering backwards compatibility with both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games.

However, earlier this year Nintendo noted that certain titles may not be supported on or fully compatible with the new console.

Nintendo Switch 2 comes with the following:

Nintendo Switch 2 console

Joy-Con 2 controllers (L+R)

Joy-Con 2 Grip

Joy-Con 2 Straps

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock

Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter

USB-C Charging Cable

A bundle pack featuring Mario Kart World will also be available.

Other confirmed titles being released for the console include Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition, Elden Ring, Street Fighter 6 and Project 007 in which players will step into the shoes of James Bond to earn their 00 status.

“Nintendo Switch 2 is the next step in at-home gaming that can be taken on the go based on eight years of play and discovery that began with Nintendo Switch,” said Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa.

“With its new features that expand the possibilities of gaming experiences, I truly believe that Nintendo Switch 2 is a leap forward in our journey of putting smiles on the faces of everyone that Nintendo touches.”

