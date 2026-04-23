Love Island Norge moves to VGTV

The Norwegian version of Love Island is moving to local platform VGTV which is also set to stream several international versions of the format, including the UK original.

Previous seasons of Love Island Norge aired on the country’s TV2 and TV3 channels.

Filming of the new series is planned for early autumn 2026 for a winter 2027 premiere.

In addition to the UK version, VGTV audiences will also be able to watch include Love Island All Stars, Love Island USA, and Love Island Australia from 2027.

The deal with format owners ITV Studios is described as “the biggest investment in VGTV’s history.”

Lars Finnland, Managing Director ITV Studios Norway, said: “We’re delighted to partner with VGTV to bring Love Island Norway back to its adoring Norwegian fanbase.

“Love Island is a global powerhouse format with 28 editions worldwide, drawing huge audiences, moving this franchise to VGTV is a huge milestone for both companies and I am very excited to see it thrive in the Norwegian market”.

VGTV CEO, Thomas Manus Hønningstad, commented: “Love Island is much more than just a show. It’s a format that brings audiences together and drives engagement throughout the year, with an established fanbase.

“That’s a quality we usually associate with sports rights. For us, this is a major and important step in taking VGTV to the next level and building an even stronger streaming position.”