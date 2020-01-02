Half a million TV fans attended BBC show recordings last year

A Question of Sport is one of the BBC’s most popular shows to be recorded in front of a studio audience.

More than half a million members of the public joined the studio audiences of hit BBC shows, including Strictly Come Dancing and A Question Of Sport during 2019 according to new figures released by the broadcaster.

With over a thousand BBC shows with a studio audience each year, the BBC is the largest provider of free television and radio tickets in the.

Tony Hall, BBC Director General, says: “The BBC belongs to all of us, so it’s great to see so many people from right across the UK getting involved in our shows.

Tickets are allocated at random or on a first come first serve basis to ensure a fair selection process via the BBC Shows and Tours website.

The top ten most popular shows in 2019 were:

Strictly Come Dancing

Later… With Jools Holland

Radio 2 In Concert

BBC At The Edinburgh Festival

A Question Of Sport

All Round To Mrs Browns

Mrs Browns Boys

The News Quiz

Seven Worlds, One Planet Screening

Peaky Blinders Series Five World Premiere