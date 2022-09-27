Halloween Ends – Jamie Lee Curtis stars in trailer for saga’s finale

A new trailer has been released for Halloween Ends, the horror franchise’s “epic, terrifying conclusion” in which Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the last time as Laurie Strode.

The film arrives in cinemas on October 14th.

Synopsis:

Four years after the events of Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since.

Laurie, after allowing the spectre of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life.

But when Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that forces Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.

The film co-stars returning cast Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace and James Jude Courtney as The Shape, and is directed by David Gordon Green from a screenplay by Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier, Danny McBride and David Gordon Green, based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill.

Halloween Ends is produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. The executive producers are John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, Ryan Freimann, Ryan Turek, Andrew Golov, Thom Zadra and Christopher H. Warner.

Universal Pictures, Miramax and Blumhouse present a Malek Akkad production, in association with Rough House Pictures.