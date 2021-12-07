Halloween Kills is heading to 4K UHD Blu-ray and Blu-ray next month

Michael Myers (aka The Shape) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green

An extended edition of Halloween Kills arrives on 4K UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on January 17th 2022, featuring both the original and a never seen before alternate ending.

Synopsis:

The Halloween night when Michael Myers returned isn’t over yet. Minutes after Laurie Strode (Jamie LeeCurtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor.

But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster.

The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all.

