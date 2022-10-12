Halo season one is coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray next month

Season one of Halo, Showtime’s live-action adaptation of the hit Xbox franchise, is getting a Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, DVD and Digital release on November 14th via Paramount Home Entertainment.

The series currently streams on Paramount+ where it formed part of the service’s UK launch line-up.

The home entertainment release features all nine episodes and over five hours of behind-the-scenes special features, including 75 minutes of exclusive content that takes viewers beyond the screen, providing a deeper look into the world of HALO.

In addition, the 4K Ultra HD and limited-edition 4K Ultra HD™ SteelBook include collectible art cards of Kwan Ha, Dr. Halsey, Soren, Master Chief, Vannak, Riz and Kai.

After years of human civil war and growing political unrest, mankind’s very future is threatened when our outermost colonies intrude upon the sacred worlds of an alien threat known as the Covenant.

As this fanatical powerful alliance destroys world after human world, only one soldier slows their advance – a cybernetically enhanced “Spartan” supersoldier, the Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber).

As the mystery of the Covenant’s true ambitions are revealed, the Master Chief must find a way to save humanity from the alien threat while also coming to terms with the secrets of his own enigmatic past.

The series stars Schreiber as the Master Chief or Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super soldiers; and Jen Taylor as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history and potentially the key to the survival of the human race. Additional cast members include Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy and Danny Sapani.

