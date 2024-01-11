Halo season two – Paramount+ reveals new trailer 

Paramount+ has revealed the official trailer for season two of the hit series Halo which debuts globally on February 8th with its first two episodes.

The new season sees Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) lead his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant.

In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold.

With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation, or its extinction: the Halo.

Alongside Schreiber are returning cast members Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy and Danny Sapani. New additions to the cast include Joseph Morgan, Cristina Rodlo and Christina Bennington.

Set in the world of the hit Xbox gaming franchise, the series is led by showrunner and executive producer David Wiener and produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television.