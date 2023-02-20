Hamilton, Les Miserables and Mamma Mia! Join The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals line-up

Comedian, actor, presenter and musical theatre star Jason Manford will host The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals.

Showstopping musical performances from Hamilton, Les Miserables and Mamma Mia! have been added to the line-up for The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals.

The event will be hosted by Jason Manford and takes place at Manchester’s AO Arena on February 27th, it will also will be broadcast on BBC One later this Spring.

Selected performances will also be broadcast in a special show on BBC Radio 2 which will also feature exclusive backstage access and interviews with stars taking part on the night. The Radio 2 special will also be available on BBC Sounds for 30 days after broadcast.

Lottery bosses say the event “will serve as a massive thank you to National Lottery players who have helped tens of thousands of arts projects across the UK and supported over 2,000 theatres through the Covid crisis”.

Other musicals and shows to feature include We Will Rock You the Musical, Wicked, The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical, Disney’s Newsies, Shrek the Musical UK and Ireland tour, SIX the Musical, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, The Bodyguard The Musical and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I.

There’ ll also be a special performance from Aspects of Love featuring musical theatre star Michael Ball.

Jason Manford said of the show: ‘I’m thrilled to be back hosting The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals for another year!

“It was incredible to see so many amazing shows under one roof last year and with 13 completely different shows set to perform this year, it’s guaranteed to be another cracker of a night!”