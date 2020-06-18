Hanna – Prime Video unveils season two trailer

Image: Amazon Studios, Prime Video, Christopher Raphael

Amazon has released a new trailer for season two of Hanna, which launches on Prime Video on Friday 3rd July 2020.

The eight-part new season sees Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) risk her freedom to rescue friend Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince) from the clutches of the Utrax programme, now run by John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) and his second in command, Leo Garner (Anthony Welsh).

Hanna finds help in the unlikely form of her previous nemesis, CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos), who must protect both herself and Hanna from the ruthless organisation she once trusted.

Yet as Hanna delves deeper into the elusive world of The Meadows and meets others like herself, including Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), she begins to question her role in the larger context of Utrax’s assassin program and ultimately, where she truly belongs.