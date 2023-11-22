Hannah Waddingham sings ‘O Holy Night’ in new video from latest Apple TV+ Christmas special 

Apple TV+ has released a new video of Hannah Waddingham performing ‘O Holy Night’ to mark the arrival of its new festive special, Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas.

Now available to stream around the world, the one-hour special features the Emmy Award winner ringing in the season with musical performances of beloved Christmas classics.

The event was recorded live at The Coliseum in London and includes appearances by Sam Ryder, Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr., and Phil Dunster.

The live soundtrack is also available on all music streaming platforms from today.

