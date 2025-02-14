Hans Zimmer concert film gets trailer

Hans Zimmer North American Tour, Duluth Georgia, Sept 6 2024

A new trailer has been released for Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert, the concert film heading to cinemas worldwide from March.

The film sees the celebrated composer performing music from Dune, Gladiator, Interstellar, and The Lion King with his band and a world-class orchestra at Dubai’s iconic Coca-Cola Arena and the star-studded Al Wasl Plaza dome at Expo City Dubai.

It also features conversations with Billie Eilish, Sir Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve, Finneas, Jerry Bruckheimer, Johnny Marr, Pharrell Williams, Tanya Lapointe, Timothée Chalamet, and Zendaya.

It was directed by Emmy-winning and multi-Grammy nominated Paul Dugdale, with Jerry Bruckheimer serving as Executive Producer.

Trafalgar Releasing are bringing the feature to select cinemas across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and United Arab Emirates, with limited screenings from March 19th.

Cinemas in Australasia and other countries in the Middle East will screen the film at a later date.

Full screening details are available at hanszimmerfilm.com.