Derek Jacobi and Meera Syal join cast of Sky’s Tinsel Town

Sky has today announced further casting for its upcoming Sky Original Christmas film Tinsel Town which is currently shooting in the UK.

Joining the previously announced Kiefer Sutherland and Rebel Wilson are Derek Jacobi, Mawaan Rizwan, Maria Friedman, Meera Syal, Danny Dyer, Ray Fearon, Alice Eve, Lucien Laviscount, James Lance, Jason Manford, Asim Chaudhry & Katherine Ryan.

Sutherland plays Bradley Mack, a failed Hollywood action star who ends up in a small, snow-dusted village to star in the town’s eccentric production of Cinderella where he encounters a colourful cast of oddball locals who slowly come to hold a special place in his heart, including no-nonsense choreographer Jill (Wilson).

Katherine Ryan will play Mack’s long suffering agent with Meera Syal taking on the role of the productions’ director, while the other newly announced cast will play the local villagers.

The script has been penned by Frazer Flintham, Adam Brown and Piers Ashworth with additional material by Jake Brunger, and will be directed by Chris Foggin (Bank of Dave). Matt Williams and Pascal Degove at FAE will produce. Executive Producers are Julia Stuart, Laura Grange, Piers Tempest and Martin Owen.

Mister Smith Entertainment have launched worldwide sales at the European Film Market.

Julia Stuart, Director of Original Film at Sky said: “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome such a phenomenal array of talent to Tinsel Town.”

David Garrett of Mister Smith Entertainment said: “This is a delightfully funny and heartwarming movie with the kind of broad commercial appeal which has immediately resonated with the international buyers and ticks all the right boxes. It is going to be a fun ride.”

Matt Williams of Future Artists Entertainment said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled with the incredible ensemble we’ve put together for this film – every actor brings such heart and magic to the story, and together, they’ve created something truly special.”