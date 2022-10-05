Hans Zimmer’s career to be celebrated in new BBC Two documentary

Image: BBC / Frank Hanley

A new hour-long documentary celebrating the career of Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer is coming to BBC Two later this month.

Zimmer’s 40 year career includes soundtracks for The Lion King, Rain Man, Gladiator, The Dark Knight, Batman Begins, 12 Year A Slave, The Da Vinci Code and Dune.

He’s also worked with the BBC’s Natural History Unit to produce widely acclaimed soundtracks for its landmark series, including Planet Earth II, Blue Planet II and Frozen Planet II.

Hans Zimmer – Hollywood Rebel features interviews with such luminaries as Ron Howard, Denis Villeneuve, Christopher Nolan, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Barry Levinson, James L Brooks, Gore Verbinski, Steve McQueen, Stephen Frears and Tim Bevan.

Sreya Biswas, Head of Natural History, BBC Commissioning, says: “Hans Zimmer has been integral to Natural History’s output for many years, composing for some of our biggest landmarks, most recently Frozen Planet II. We are really pleased to be able to tell his own incredible life story and musical journey in this film.”

Francis Hanly, Director, Hans Zimmer – Hollywood Rebel added: “The sheer number of standout movies Hans Zimmer has scored over the past 40 years is incredible. It was a dream job to sit and film him at the keyboard in his studio as he gave us an intimate and exclusive demonstration of the techniques and sounds he’s created and the ideas that lie behind some of his most famous scores.”

Zimmer commented: “I’m honoured to be sharing this insight into my career and life with the BBC audience. My hope is that this documentary inspires and emboldens you to unapologetically pursue your passions and find a deeper understanding for my scores and above all, music.”

Hans Zimmer – Hollywood Rebel airs on BBC Two on Sunday 16 October at 9pm.