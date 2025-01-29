Hans Zimmer concert film heading to cinemas

Hans Zimmer North American Tour, Duluth Georgia, Sept 6 2024. Credit: (c) RCI Global LLC

A new concert film featuring Hans Zimmer and some of his biggest film compositions is heading to cinemas worldwide from March.

Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert sees the celebrated composer performing music from Dune, Gladiator, Interstellar, The Lion King with his band and a world-class orchestra at Dubai’s iconic Coca-Cola Arena and the star-studded Al Wasl Plaza dome at Expo City Dubai.

The concert also features conversations with Billie Eilish, Sir Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve, Finneas, Jerry Bruckheimer, Johnny Marr, Pharrell Williams, Tanya Lapointe, Timothée Chalamet, and Zendaya.

It was directed by Emmy-winning and multi-Grammy nominated Paul Dugdale, with Jerry Bruckheimer serving as Executive Producer.

Trafalgar Releasing are bringing the feature to select cinemas across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and United Arab Emirates, with limited screenings from March 19th.

Cinemas in Australasia and other countries in the Middle East will screen the film at a later date.

Tickets are on sale from February 5 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET at hanszimmerfilm.com, along with full screening information.

Zimmer said: “The Hans Zimmer Live tour has been one of the most exciting experiences of my career, and I’m thrilled to bring it to an audience in cinemas globally with Diamond in the Desert.

“Seeing these compositions transform from their big-screen origins to the live show then back to the big screen is a delightful full-circle moment. I hope audiences enjoy this peek behind the curtain as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, added: “As longtime admirers of Hans Zimmer’s work, we’re proud to bring his ambitious concert experience to cinemas worldwide.

“With unforgettable live performances of his iconic film scores and collaborator conversations with some of the biggest names in entertainment, the film is sure to resonate with audiences across the globe, with the big screen offering the perfect stage for this extraordinary spectacle.”