Hans Zimmer performs music from Interstellar in new concert film clip

Hans Zimmer performs some of his music from Interstellar in this newly released clip from upcoming concert film Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert.

Heading to cinemas worldwide from March, the feature-length special sees the celebrated composer performing his music for some of cinema’s biggest hits.

Fans can look forward to tracks from Dune, Gladiator, Interstellar, and The Lion King, all performed by Zimmer and his band, supported by a world-class orchestra, at Dubai’s iconic Coca-Cola Arena and the star-studded Al Wasl Plaza dome at Expo City Dubai.

The film also features conversations with Billie Eilish, Sir Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve, Finneas, Jerry Bruckheimer, Johnny Marr, Pharrell Williams, Tanya Lapointe, Timothée Chalamet, and Zendaya.

It was directed by Emmy-winning and multi-Grammy nominated Paul Dugdale, with Jerry Bruckheimer serving as Executive Producer.

Trafalgar Releasing are bringing the feature to select cinemas across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and United Arab Emirates, with limited screenings from March 19th.

Cinemas in Australasia and other countries in the Middle East will screen the film at a later date.

Full screening details are available at hanszimmerfilm.com.