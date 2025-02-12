Harry King TV launches new unscripted format and label

Production company Harry King TV has unveiled a new unscripted format which it’ll be offering to broadcasters and streamers at this month’s inaugural MIP London tradeshow.

Fronted by comedian Henning Wehn and TV presenter and antiques expert Raj Bisram, Curiosity is set in a shop that buys and sells outlandish collectibles and curiosities.

In each episode, celebrity guests visit the emporium to find trinkets, curios and gifts from the Curiosity shop owners.

The format is the inaugural title of Harry King Unscripted, a new label from Harry King TV, which will create and produce formats designed for digital and linear TV, including broadcasters, streamers, digital and FAST channels.

Nicholas Sercombe, CEO and founder of Harry King TV, has been a leading television producer and writer in the UK and USA for 30 years and is the creator of the TV formats Top Tips with Reeves and Mortimer, Two Old Farts in The Night with Barry Cryer and Willie Rushton, and Bob’s Fab Ads with Bob Monkhouse.

Harry King TV optioned the format for development from Raj Bisram and BAFTA and Brit Award-nominated DP, Director, Producer and Editor Mark Turner.

Nicholas Sercombe, CEO of Harry King TV, said: “The unscripted world needs more outlandish and curious shows. Having worked with many of the funniest and creative talent out there we thought it was the right time to bring that attitude from the world of scripted to the land of formats and docs.

“All of the shows we develop have heart, humour, and a bit of cheekiness to them. After all, the world needs more laughter.

“And this format, along with our new division, exists to subvert the ‘traditional’ model and bring things to digital, streaming and linear with a raft of excellent talent attached right from the start.”

Raj Bisram added: “The TV industry has been buying and selling the same formats for years, so we thought it was time to shake things up.

“Curiosity is all about finding hidden gems in unexpected places, and that’s exactly what we’re doing with this show.

“It’s a fresh take on unscripted TV, made for modern audiences who love great stories, real characters, and a bit of mischief. I can’t wait for people to step into our world and see what treasures we have in store.”