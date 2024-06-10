James Martin’s Spanish Adventure headlines DCD sales in CEE

Image: DCD Rights

UK-based distributor DCD Rights has sold multiple bundles of unscripted programming to channels and broadcasters within the CEE region.

Titles include James Martin’s Spanish Adventure which has been picked up by AMC Networks Central & Northern Europe in Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania, and by Polish broadcaster Canal+ Polska.

Croatia’s national broadcaster HRT has bought numerous titles across a variety of genres, including James Martin’s American Adventure and A Cook Abroad which follows various celebrity chefs as they travel to other countries to discover new recipes.

Other acquisitions include Treasures with Bettany Hughes Series 2 and Cumbria: The Lakes & The Coast, Tiny Islands. HRT have also picked up the live television special Christmas at Graceland featuring many of music’s biggest stars.

In Poland, MWE Networks has acquired Aussie Gold Hunters Series 4 and BBC Studios has picked up Scottish Islands with Ben Fogle Series 2.

Sales Manager James Anderson said: “Viewers across the CEE continue to show real interest across a wealth of programming genres and we are delighted to have secured a raft of sales in the region ahead of the markets taking place in Croatia and Budapest.”