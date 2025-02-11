Metz reveals new Freely TVs Powered by TiVo

German consumer brand Metz has announced a new range of QLED UHD Smart TVs Powered by TiVo and offering access to Freely, the new streaming TV platform from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

The MQE7600ZUK series is available exclusively from Euronics in four sizes: 65”, 55”, 50” and 43” with prices starting from £379 inc VAT (SRP).

Featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution and QLED screens, Metz says the new line-up “offers an expanded colour spectrum, radiant colours, enhanced contrast and razor-sharp details that bring every single scene to life”.

The panel’s matte finish – a first for the brand’s QLED models – guarantees users a glare-free experience and each TV comes backed by a five year manufacturer’s guarantee.

The inclusion of TiVo OS brings users access to global streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, while support for Freely allows owners to stream more than 40 live channels with no need for an aerial.

Rob Peacock from Metz UK commented, “As one of the longest-established consumer electronics manufacturers and TV producers in Europe, we pride ourselves on delivering premium design and outstanding technology, all packaged at an affordable price.

“We have now taken the decision to offer a five-year warranty on these models, to demonstrate how much confidence we have in the quality of our products, adding even more value for our customers.”