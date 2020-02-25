Harry Potter studio tour adds Slytherin common room set

Harry Potter fans visiting the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London will be able to experience the Slytherin common room set from the movies for the first time ever this April.

A 25-foot high section of the set, furnished and dressed with authentic props, will be on display as part of a brand new ‘A Celebration of Slytherin’ feature which also includes Slytherin banners suspended from the ceiling of the enchanted Great Hall, plus original costumes from the Malfoy family and costumes showcasing the evolution of Tom Riddle.

Entering through the Great Hall doors, visitors will be greeted by a sea of green as the Slytherin house banners from the film series are suspended from the enchanted ceiling, denoting a Slytherin victory of the House Cup.

Over the teacher’s table, Gryffindor banners will be displayed in reference to the final scenes of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in which Dumbledore awards last-minute house points resulting in a Gryffindor triumph.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London’s Celebration of Slytherin feature will run from Friday 3rd April – Sunday 6th September 2020 and all additions are included in the ticket price.

Tickets must be pre-booked at www.wbstudiotour.co.uk and cannot be bought at the attraction.