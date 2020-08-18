Hasbro licenses new mobile Monopoly poker game

A new Monopoly branded mobile poker game is coming to the Apple and Google Play app stores after brand owner Hasbro struck a licensing deal with games publisher Azerion.

The app is a “free-to-play, social, multiplayer Texas Hold’em game” which includes elements from the iconic board game.

“That Hasbro has chosen to license the Monopoly brand to Azerion to create the Monopoly Poker game shows enormous confidence in our ability to deliver the highest quality games,” says Jur van Teunenbroek, Vice President of Content at Azerion.

“We expect the Monopoly brand will introduce an awesome poker experience to a whole new audience.”

“Hasbro is committed to building mobile game experiences based on our brands that are unique and engaging to players,” says Mark Blecher, Senior VP, Corporate Strategy & Business Affairs at Hasbro.

“We are delighted to have licensed the Monopoly brand to Azerion in order to bring the free-to-play Monopoly Poker game into the Monopoly family.”

