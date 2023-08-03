Hasbro sells eOne to Lionsgate in $500 million deal

Lionsgate has struck a $500 million deal to buy film and TV producer eOne, makers of The Rookie and Yellowjackets, from current owners Hasbro. The sale is part of Hasbro’s plans to focus on its core brands and activities.

eOne’s library contains more than 6,500-title film and television, including Designated Survivor, 1917, Atomic Blonde, and Grey’s Anatomy, all of which will now pass to Lionsgate. As part of the agreement, Lionsgate also will acquire film development rights to Hasbro’s Monopoly board game.

“This sale fully aligns with our strategy, and we are pleased to bring the process to a successful close,” said Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks.

“Lionsgate’s management team is experienced in entertainment and adept at driving value, and we’re glad to have found such a good home for our eOne film & TV business. We look forward to partnering with them, especially on a movie adaptation of Monopoly.”

“Entertainment remains a priority for Hasbro. Hasbro will continue to develop and produce entertainment based on the rich vault of Hasbro-owned brands.”

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said: “The acquisition of eOne checks off all the boxes in areas that play to our core strengths.

“It will be immediately and highly accretive, adds a world-class library with thousands of properties, strengthens our scripted and unscripted television business and continues to expand our presence in Canada and the UK.

“The deal is the culmination of our long-standing relationship with the immensely talented team at eOne, and it continues to build our position as one of the world’s leading independent content platforms with a stockpile of great intellectual properties and a unique, non-replicable portfolio of assets.”