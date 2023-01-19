Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox star in new Scream 6 trailer 

Ghostface in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s Scream 6

Scream 6, the latest instalment in the revived horror franchise, has a new trailer and a confirmed release date of March 10th.

Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York but Ghostface isn’t so easily shaken off.

The film sees franchise stars Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox return alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

From Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media, the film is written by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick and Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett.