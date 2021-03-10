hayu comes to Samsung Smart TVs

Reality themed streaming service hayu is now available on Samsung Smart TVs.

The NBCUniversal International owned service is available in 27 territories with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers and offers an array of dating, cooking and fashion related shows, many of which are available on hayu the same day as their U.S. broadcast.

hayu Managing Director Hendrik McDermott said: “Our partnership with Samsung extends our distribution and deepens our reach within hayu territories by making the service even more accessible.

“Through Samsung’s industry-leading range of smart TVs, reality fans can enjoy a first-class lean-back viewing experience of the best reality TV.”

Richard Jakeman, Senior Director Business Development at Samsung Electronics, added: “In 2020 we have experienced a rise on streaming consumption in Samsung TVs.

“For the first time surpassing linear viewership in Europe as well as other global markets. And we are extremely excited of being part of hayu’s journey in their OTT global expansion.

“By connecting hayu’s unique global appeal to Samsung’s best in class TVs and UX we are further strengthening Samsung’s content and services offer to millions of consumers.

“Empowering consumers to watch and enjoy their favourite content with best picture quality and with no cords attached.”