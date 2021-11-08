hayu now available on LG Smart TVs

Reality streaming app hayu is now available on LG Smart TVs running webOS 4.0 through webOS 6.0 in 27 countries, including the UK, Australia, Canada, and Ireland.

The NBCUniversal owned service is the streaming home of The Real Housewives, Below Deck and Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with many series available on the same day as their US transmission.

“This has been an incredible year for hayu, with multiple successful launches into new territories and extended distribution globally through partnerships with affiliates and device manufacturers,” commented Hendrik McDermott, Managing Director, Direct-to-Consumer – Global.

“Through this exciting global partnership with LG Electronics’ range of Smart TVs we are extending our distribution to even more devices and making the service even more accessible for reality fans, who can enjoy the seamless and convenient viewing experience of the best of reality TV.”