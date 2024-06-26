EFL renews radio rights deals with talkSPORT and BBC

talkSPORT has secured a four-year extension to its EFL national radio rights deal, with fans set to hear coverage of more games than ever before across the Sky Bet EFL and Play-Offs.

The station will also have access to some Bristol Street Motors Trophy games. In addition, it and the BBC will continue to share non-exclusive rights to the Carabao Cup.

The BBC will also have the ability to broadcast score flash updates across all three Sky Bet EFL divisions, the Carabao Cup and the Bristol Street Motors Trophy to support their coverage of the League on other platforms.

The agreement with both broadcasters runs until the end of the 2027/28 season, with an option for a further season at the discretion of the EFL.

Ben Wright, Chief Commercial Officer at the EFL said: “We’re delighted to continue working alongside talkSPORT and the BBC as long-time partners of the League and look forward to maximising the potential coverage for our Clubs, competitions and our radio partners.

“talkSPORT’s approach to EFL coverage over the recent years has been both innovative and engaging, bringing the storylines and drama of the EFL to fans. The new deal will not only continue that trend, but also sees a strong commitment to supporting the life changing work delivered by our community across England and Wales.

“The new agreement will also see the BBC continue its excellent coverage of the Carabao Cup, whilst also keeping supporters up and down the country informed on the latest EFL action on a match-by-match basis.

“ These are incredibly important components to keep all audiences informed of the action and jeopardy witnessed week-in, week-out across our competitions.”

Liam Fisher, Head of talkSPORT said: “It’s fantastic to be able to extend our exclusive deal with the EFL past the 10-year mark.

“The Championship, League One and League Two continue to provide some of the most exciting and competitive football in the world and the Play-Offs remain a fascinating end-of-season conclusion.

“Along with the Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy we will be delivering comprehensive live match coverage alongside dedicated complementary output whoever you follow.”

Heidi Dawson, Controller at BBC Radio 5 Live said: “The BBC are a long-time partner of the EFL and agreeing this deal to support the wider football pyramid is really important for the BBC.

“Keeping audiences updated on EFL action and providing live commentary for Carabao Cup games alongside our wider football portfolio is a key element of our offering on BBC Radio 5 Live.”