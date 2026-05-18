DC’s Lanterns gets new teaser trailer and UK airdate

Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald and Laura Linney star in this trailer for Lanterns, the upcoming HBO Max series based on DC’s Green Lantern.

The show follows new recruit John Stewart (Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Rounding out the cast are Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Jason Ritter, Ulrich Thomsen, Nathan Fillion, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Hailing from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television, the series debuts on August 16th HBO for US audiences and will stream on HBO Max in the UK and Ireland from August 17th.