Tennis fans promised “the most complete coverage” of Roland-Garros 2026

Warner Bros. Discovery is promising to bring UK, US and European viewers “the most complete coverage” of Roland-Garros 2026 across HBO Max and its TNT Sports and Eurosport channels.

Starting today with coverage of all the qualifiers, the broadcaster will bring fans 900 matches throughout the tournament.

This will include 215 hours of live linear coverage available from the main draw stage on TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland and Eurosport across Europe.

Additionally, WBD is expanding its coverage across its network of local free-to-air channels in Europe, with selected matches broadcast live in Germany (Eurosport 1), Denmark (6’eren), Sweden (Kanal 9), Norway (REX), Finland (TV5) and Turkey (DMAX).

Meanwhile in the US TNT Sports will expand its Roland-Garros coverage to include an all‑day, multi‑platform presentation across TNT, truTV, HBO Max, Bleacher Report and House of Highlights.

HBO Max subscribers will be able to watch every point on every court, with an estimated 10,000 hours of tennis content available on the platform throughout Roland-Garros.

Subscribers will enjoy a wealth of in-app features designed to ensure they never miss a moment, including:

Multiview, allowing fans to watch up to four matches simultaneously all on one screen and will be updated throughout the day so they can watch the most compelling matches and players.

allowing fans to watch up to four matches simultaneously all on one screen and will be updated throughout the day so they can watch the most compelling matches and players. Key Moments that make it easy to jump to pivotal points in a match as they happen live.

that make it easy to jump to pivotal points in a match as they happen live. Player Alerts to receive real-time notifications of when viewers favourite players are competing, ensuring they never miss a moment of the action.

to receive real-time notifications of when viewers favourite players are competing, ensuring they never miss a moment of the action. 1080p Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on selected courts providing vivid detail throughout the tournament.

on selected courts providing vivid detail throughout the tournament. Multilanguage feeds with up to 20 selectable commentary languages available to select for viewers in Europe.

Scott Young, EVP at WBD Sports Europe, said: “Roland-Garros sits at the heart of an unmissable Summer of Sport across our channels and platforms.

“Through the combined storytelling and broadcasting strength of TNT Sports and Eurosport, the ultimate viewing experience on HBO Max, the first-class on-site and local market studio productions, and the most decorated on-air team in tennis history, our coverage will provide the most complete and authentic Roland-Garros experience possible, wherever fans may be watching.”

Roland-Garros 2026 key dates: