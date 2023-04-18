Heathers: The Musical is coming to Blu-ray and the Icon Film Channel

A recording of the award-winning, West End hit, Heathers: The Musical, is getting a Blu-ray and Digital release on June 5th and will also be streaming exclusively on Icon Film Channel for one month from May 1st.

Based on the 1989 film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, the musical adaptation follows Westerberg High student Veronica Sawyer, whose dreams of popularity finally start to come true when she’s taken under the wings of the three beautiful, yet impossibly cruel Heathers.

But when mysterious new kid, teen rebel J.D arrives in town, Veronica realises that whilst it might kill to be a nobody, it’s murder being a somebody…

The live recording, presented by Kaleidoscope Entertainment, features Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer, Simon Gordon as J.D., Maddison Firth as Heather Chandler, Vivian Panka as Heather Duke, Teleri Hughes as Heather McNamara.

The Icon Film Channel is available at iconfilmchannel.uk, via the app (Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Xbox, iOS, Android), or on the Amazon Prime Video channel*.

The DVD & Blu-Ray features UK exclusive extras including a limited edition film poster, Behind The Scenes at The Other Palace feature (10 mins), Extended Interviews with Cast & Crew (13 mins) and a Sing-Along Version.