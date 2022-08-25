Highlander is getting a 4K UHD Blu-ray and Digital release in October

80s classic Highlander is making its 4K UHD debut on October 31st with both a physical and digital release.

STUDIOCANAL has announced a two-disc Highlander 4K UHD Collector’s Edition with “a wealth of new extras” including an “extensive” ‘Making of’ documentary featuring all of the main cast and crew.

The set will also feature brand-new artwork from celebrated artist Matt Ferguson, a 64-page booklet, prequel comic #1 Way of the Sword, a set of badges, art cards and poster.

The 4K version will be released digitally in the UK the same day.

Directed by Russell Mulcahy, the classic action film stars Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, Clancy Brown and Roxanne Hart. Featuring an unforgettable original score by Michael Kamen and Queen, it went on to inspire four sequels and a television series.

THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE

1985 New York City; the Battle to end all Battles. The last remaining Immortals gather together to fight to the death: decapitation alone can kill them, and the victor alone can lay claim to “The Prize”.

Amongst the contestants is Connor MacLeod (Lambert), who fought his first Battle in 1536 on the highlands of Scotland, swordsman Ramirez (Connery) who mentored MacLeod and taught him the ways of the Immortals, and the evil and brutal barbarian Victor Kurgan (Brown).

Extras: