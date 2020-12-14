His Dark Materials season 2 is coming to DVD and Blu-ray

Fans of His Dark Materials can relive the adventures of Lyra with the Season Two Boxset, available on BBC Studios DVD and Blu-ray from December 28th, 2020.

Also available on the same date is His Dark Materials Season One – Two Boxset on both DVD and Blu-ray.

Based on author Philip Pullman’s trilogy, Season Two begins as Lyra embarks upon a journey in a strange and mysterious abandoned city. There she meets Will, a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past.

Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.

His Dark Materials Season 2 boasts a star-studded cast, including Dafne Keen (Logan), Ruth Wilson (Luther), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), Andrew Scott (Sherlock), Ariyon Bakare (Good Omens) and Simone Kirby (Jimmy’s Hall).

