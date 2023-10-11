Hisense launches new PX2-Pro laser projector

TV and home electricals brand Hisense has announced the UK launch of its PX2-PRO Laser Cinema Projector which, it says, offers enhanced features and performance compared to its previous model.

The latest version offers “razor-sharp” 4K image in sizes ranging from 90 to 130 inches with a peak brightness of 2400 Lumens (up from 2100) and TriChroma laser technology to “produce extraordinary colour definition”.

Also new for the PX2 is the adoption of the Vidaa operating system which powers many of Hisense’s Smart TVs.

Matthew Glynn, Product Manager at Hisense UK, said: “We’re proud to announce the latest addition to our Laser Projection offering which marks a significant step forward in the world of home entertainment.

“We’re committed to pushing boundaries with our home entertainment tech and are always striving to provide our customers with innovation and excellence – which is exactly what the PX2-PRO represents.”