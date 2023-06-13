Hisense offering free soundbars with selected TVs

Shoppers buying selected 2023 Hisense Smart TVs, including this year’s flagship 65UXKQTUK Mini-LED ULED model, before July 4th can claim a free Hisense soundbar.

The brand’s soundbar line-up includes the AX5100G, HS218 or HS214 models with the top of the range supporting AX5100G including a wireless subwoofer and rear speakers and offering Dolby Atmos support.

The offer is available through a range of retailers, including Amazon, Argos, Currys, and the soundbar available varies with the choice of TV.

To qualify, shoppers must order both the TV and soundbar at the same time.

Arun Bhatoye, Head of Marketing at Hisense UK, said: “At Hisense, we are honoured to have such loyal customers and offering a free soundbar with their next TV purchase provides us with the opportunity to treat them, and offer our gratitude for their continued support of the brand.”

Details of the promotion can be found on Hisense.co.uk