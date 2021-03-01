Hisense reveals how Brits have invested in home cinemas

Millions of households have invested in new TVs, Blu-ray players, sound systems and projectors to create their own home cinemas over the last 12 months, according to new research.

Compiled by TV manufacturer Hisense, the research shows that 3.6m Brits have invested in their viewing experience while a further 9.2 million households have considered creating a cinema in their homes too.

Hisense also found that the average cost spent on creating a home cinema was £2,130, giving a whopping total of £7.7 billion spent on pimping-up our viewing experiences. That equates to roughly 1.1 billion cinema tickets!

The researched was published to coincide with the launch of a range of extra-large screen laser TVs to make your home cinema feel like the real deal.

Its latest 88” Sonic Screen Laser TV offers a powerful, theatre-level audio solution and ultra-realistic images to create a premium cinematic experience.

Arun Bhatoye, Head of Marketing at Hisense UK, said “Going to the cinema is something we all enjoy doing, so we’re not too surprised that so many Brits are attempting to recreate the same magic at home.

“Our latest range of Laser TVs are ideal for anyone looking to create the perfect cinema set-up in their home, with 88-100” inch screens and 360-degree surround sound, it will definitely help bring back the nostalgia of the cinema that we’re all so desperately missing. All you’ll need is the popcorn!”