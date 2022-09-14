Historical action film Medieval gets UK trailer

(Center) Ben Foster as Jan Zizka, Michael Caine as Lord Boresh in the action film, MEDIEVAL, Vertical Entertainment release. Photo courtesy of Vertical Entertainment.

Vertical Entertainment has released a UK trailer for Petr Jákl’s Medieval which tells the story of fifteenth century Czech icon and warlord Jan Žižka, who defeated armies of the Teutonic Order and the Holy Roman Empire.

The cast includes Ben Foster, Matthew Goode, Sophie Lowe, Til Schweiger, William Moseley, Rolland Møller, Karel Roden, and Michael Caine and the film is produced by Kevin Bernhardt and Cassian Elwes, along with Martin J. Barab, Arianne Fraser, Delphine Perrier and Petr Jákl Sr. as Executive Producers.

Medieval will be released on October 28th in UK cinemas and on demand on Sky Store, Amazon, Rakuten, Virgin, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and Chili.