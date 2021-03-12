Historical war epic The Eight Hundred is coming to Blu-ray

Trinity CineAsia is releasing historical war epic The Eight Hundred on DVD from 22nd March and Blu-ray & Digital from 12th April.

Synopsis:

Shanghai, 1937: It’s been three months since Japan launched the invasion of China, and Japanese forces have been ordered to take control of a large central warehouse.

Inside, a group of Chinese soldiers hold their ground, defending the city at any cost. 400 soldiers remain, yet they allow invaders to believe there are 800, confusing the enemy in an exhausting, bloody fight lasting four days and four nights.

With the conflict playing out in full view of Chinese civilians and both Americans and Europeans living across the river, the battle of the “Eight Hundred heroes” made world headlines; the first to be broadcast live around the world.

