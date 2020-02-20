HISTORY channel to be rebranded Sky HISTORY

A+E Networks UK and Sky have announced that the HISTORY channel is to be rebranded Sky HISTORY from this Spring.

The two firms say the change will coincide with further investment in local content following the success of Damian Lewis: Spy Wars, James Nesbitt: Disasters That Changed Britain and Al Murray: Why Does Everyone Hate the English.

The channel will be available on linear TV and on demand in the UK and Ireland and will also be available on Sky’s Now TV streaming service for the first time.

Sky HISTORY plus stablemates Crime+Investigation, Sky HISTORY2 (formerly HISTORY2), Lifetime and free-to-air channel Blaze will continue to be available on Sky, Virgin Media, BT and TalkTalk.

“We are delighted to be deepening our partnership with Sky,” said Dean Possenniskie, Managing Director of A+E Networks UK.

“It is exciting to be taking the HISTORY brand to a new level in the U.K. with greater commissioning investment and broader reach. Our joint venture with Sky has been a long-standing success—this innovative brand partnership further strengthens its future.”

Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content at Sky, said: “The launch of Sky HISTORY will build on our existing channel portfolio and complement new channel brands Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature, which will also be coming in Spring 2020.

“The continuation of our strong partnership with A+E Networks UK will mean more investment in premium original content and make it easier for our customers to find the shows they want to watch.”