Hit Karate Kid sequel Cobra Kai is moving to Netflix

Karate Kid sequel Cobra Kai is leaving YouTube and heading for a new home on Netflix.

The first two seasons debuted on YouTube’s subscription service and the third season was originally expected to debut later this year. However the show’s producers parted company with the Google owned platform after it signalled disinterest in commissioning a potential fourth series.

Seasons 1 & 2 will debut on Netflix later this year with the third series to follow at an as yet unrevealed time.

The Sony Pictures Television series sees Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

The pair are joined by returning cast members Martin Kove as John Kreese and Randee Heller as Daniel’s mother Lucille, plus a host of new co-stars and characters.

30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a now successful Daniel struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo.

Executive Producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg: “Making Cobra Kai has been a dream come true for us since day one.

“We are thankful for the tireless dedication of Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell, Jason Clodfelter, Karen Tatevosian, and all our partners at Sony for finding us a new home where we can not only continue the series, but also explore opportunities to further expand The Karate Kid universe.

“We are beyond excited to join our new partners at Netflix and look forward to the show reaching the massive global audience who loves this franchise as much as we do.”

Brian Wright, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix: “The appeal of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat.

“The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can’t wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world.”

Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television: “We are so proud of Cobra Kai and are overwhelmed by the massive fan response to the series.

“We are very thankful to our partners at Netflix and couldn’t be more elated that they have become the new home for this epic saga.”