Hit new All Creatures Great and Small snapped up by international broadcasters

© Playground and all3media international

The hit new adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small has been snapped up by a host of international broadcasters across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Produced by Playground, the series was jointly commissioned by PBS Masterpiece in the USA and Channel 5 in the UK where it’s drawn record audiences and won critical and viewer acclaim.

The drama has been sold in South and Central America to Acorn Media for their SVOD/AVOD platform, whilst in Europe Acorn has taken SVOD and DVD rights for UK, Eire and Malta.

Sky Deutschland has taken broadcast rights in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and deals have also been signed with leading PSB broadcasters including DR (Denmark), NRK (Norway), SVT (Sweden) and YLEISRADIO OY-TV1 (Finland).

In addition, Filmin have bought the series in Spain and Viasat World have taken rights in CEE for their Epic Drama Channel, whilst MTVA is taking rights in Hungary.

SVOD deals have also been confirmed in Asia with BBC Global Channels for Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia, and BBC Studios for their Taiwanese and Africa feeds.

Sky New Zealand has acquired rights and an SVOD service has picked up first window rights in Australia.

All Creatures Great and Small, which is produced in association with all3media international and Screen Yorkshire, is written by Ben Vanstone (The Last Kingdom), directed by Primetime Emmy and BAFTA winner Brian Percival (Downton Abbey) and produced by Richard Burrell (Silent Witness).

Louise Pedersen, CEO at all3media international, commented: “We’re thrilled to be off to such a strong start across three continents for sales for All Creatures Great and Small.

“The team at Playground Entertainment have produced a wonderful series that delivers perfect primetime family viewing and truly embraces the spirit of James Herriot’s iconic stories and beloved characters.

“The books’ over-arching themes of community and compassion are as relatable and important today as they were when first published 50 years ago, and we can’t wait to see this warm, charming and joyful adaptation captivating a whole new generation of viewers worldwide.”