Hitman developers announce new James Bond game

A new James Bond game revealing the origins of Ian Fleming’s iconic spy is coming to consoles and PC.

The as yet unnamed game – which goes under the working title Project 007 – is being developed by Hitman developers IO Interactive in collaboration with MGM, EON Productions and Delphi and will feature a wholly original Bond story.

“It’s true that once in a while, the stars do align in our industry,” said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive.

“Creating an original Bond game is a monumental undertaking and I truly believe that IO Interactive, working closely with our creative partners at EON and MGM, can deliver something extremely special for our players and communities.

“Our passionate team is excited to unleash their creativity into the iconic James Bond universe and craft the most ambitious game in the history of our studio.”



Robert Marick, MGM’s Executive Vice President Global Consumer Products and Experiences, said: “James Bond has a strong legacy in the video game space, with some of the most iconic games of all-time based on the character.

“Working with our partners at EON and the talented team at IO Interactive, we plan to bring a new take on this legendary franchise to gamers and Bond fans around the world. IO Interactive are masters of crafting living, breathing worlds of immersive storytelling.”