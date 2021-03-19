Hitman Sniper mobile game announced

A brand new Hitman Sniper mobile game has been announced by Square Enix Montréal and Deus Ex GO.

Going by the working title Project Hitman Sniper Assassins, the game will feature a wholly original Hitman story, with new playable assassins and brand-new gameplay features.

“Praised as one of the best mobile games available upon its release, Hitman Sniper raised the bar for player expectations of mobile sniper games,” said Dominic Allaire, executive producer at Square Enix Montréal.

“Project Hitman Sniper Assassins will be an evolutionary leap forward for the genre, and we can’t wait for players to share our excitement when they get their hands on it in the coming months.”

Fahad Khan, lead game designer at Square Enix Montréal, added: “2021 will be one of the best years to be a fan of the Hitman franchise.

“Creativity in approach and tactics are hallmarks of the game’s universe. We’ve doubled down on what fans loved and are delivering an experience that gives players even more freedom to truly embody a Hitman Sniper.”